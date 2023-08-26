CINCINNATI – Tri-State Wrestling will wrap up its 2023 season at Hamilton, Ohio’s Fitton Center for Creative Arts on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The season finale titled “Legends of the Fall” is scheduled to feature current TSW Heavyweight Champion Tre’ Lamar making the second defense of his title. Lamar originally won the championship in Hamilton at July 8’s “Do or Die” event and successfully retained the title earlier this month at the “Raider Rumble” in Versailles.
In addition to the title match, a huge tag team match has been signed featuring former TSW Heavyweight Champion VsK teaming with GPA to face the tandem of Sam Beale and Matt Diesel. This tag match is fueled by grudges on both sides, as these individuals were the final four competitors in the Raider Rumble match. The budding rivalry between VsK and Diesel came to a head at the event when they eliminated each other from the match before continuing their fight to the back. Beale emerged victorious in the Rumble after outlasting GPA, but “The Academic Standard” earned a measure of revenge later in the night interfering in “The Perminator’s” TSW title match.
Additional TSW stars scheduled for the season finale on Sept. 9 are Jake Crist, Justin Xavier, Stephen Wolf, Damian Chambers and Storm Grayson. “The Problem” Isaiah Broner is also expected to make his TSW debut.
