GREENSBURG — North Decatur Athletics has recognized three seniors for the achievements on the playing surface during the 2019-20 school year.
Sidney Parmer has been named Female Athlete of the Year.
Parmer was a state qualifying golfer during her senior season and helped lead the Lady Chargers basketball team to a sectional title.
She will continue her golf career at Marian University next school year.
The 2019-20 Male Athlete of the Year is Alex Stirn.
He earns the honor after quarterbacking the Chargers football team to the sectional championship through injury. Stirn missed the 2019-20 basketball season due to injury.
He will continue his education and football career at Ball State University.
Male and female Athletes of the Year are nominated and selected by the varsity coaches at North Decatur. Nominees must be either a junior or senior and not only excel on the playing field or court but also exhibit characteristics of leadership, dedication, and citizenship.
The Troy Hartley "Passion" Award goes to Trey Nobbe this year.
The Troy Hartley "Passion" award is given in honor of a 2004 Charger graduate of the same name who unfortunately passed away in 2009. Nominees for the award must exhibit qualities that Troy Hartley displayed.
These qualities are summed up in a quote from former head boys basketball coach, and father of Trey, Kyle Nobbe -- "Troy was a young man who played with heart, determination, perseverance, and most of all passion.”
Nobbe will further his education at the University of Indianapolis after graduation.
