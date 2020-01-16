COLUMBUS – The Greensburg Lady Pirates continued their tough end of the season stretch of opponents on Thursday night by traveling to Class 4A Columbus East and losing 53-43.
Against the bigger team, the Pirates were unable to break through despite 20 from senior leader Aliyah Evans.
Playing without Micha Morrison, the team had just one other player hit double figures. Melina Wilkison scored 11.
Up next, the Pirates meet Hauser on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
North girls lose MHC battle
GREENSBURG – There was a lot of the line Thursday night between the North Decatur Lady Chargers and the Southwestern (Shelby) Lady Spartans.
The two teams were still very much entrenched in the Mid-Hoosier Conference race before the start and it was the Spartans that took a step closer to the title with a 41-35 win.
Hayley Gorrell was the lone Charger to reach double figures, scoring 14. Morgan Stanley and Madelyn Bohman each scored six.
Next up, the Lady Chargers will travel to Milan on Jan. 23.
Lady Cougars lose at Waldron
WALDRON – Entering with alternating wins and losses over the past six games, the South Decatur Lady Cougars were looking to buck the trend Thursday night.
In the end, the trend continued at Waldron with a 69-44 loss.
With a slower, more methodical pace to the first half, the Lady Cougars found some success and stayed within an arms-length of the Mohawks. They trailed by just one point after a quarter and remained down just 11 at the half.
A 25 point explosion by the Mohawks in the third quarter pushed the lead to 23 and secured the win in conference play for Waldron.
The Lady Cougars will meet Edinburgh on Jan. 21 next. Their game scheduled for Saturday against Southwestern (Hanover) has been moved to Jan. 28.
