St. Leon — The Greensburg Pirates always knew their hands would be full on Friday night on the road against the No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A, the East Central Trojans.
With nasty weather in the area and the desire to end the game as early as possible, the Trojans jumped all over the Pirates early and often.
They defeated the Pirates 56-0.
In the first quarter, the Trojans pulled ahead 27-0 and did not stop there.
With a lead great enough for the mercy rule, the Trojans tacked on their sixth touchdown of the fist half with just three seconds remaining in the half.
Down 42, the Pirates comeback chances were destroyed by the implementation of the mercy rule running clock.
East Central added to their lead throughout the second half to add to their accolades before voting by the coaches and media members throughout Indiana.
The Pirates host Rushville next Friday night.
