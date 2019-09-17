Martin Truex Jr. at Indy Brickyard 400 with the 16 NASCAR Cup drivers qualifying for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Truex captured the first race in the 2019 NASCAR “Playoffs” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday with a late-race pass on race leader Kevin Harvick. The NASCAR teams now move to Richmond for the ninth race in the 2019 “Playoffs” to determine the 2019 NASCAR Cup champion.