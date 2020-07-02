As my wife Chris walked around the front of the truck when we returned from church, I heard her say, “Jack…I think you need to look at this.”
Walking to the front of the vehicle, I saw a large female map turtle digging a hole in the coarse stone driveway, preparing to lay her eggs. Bad location for a nest, and like Yogi Berra would say, “It was like déjà vu all over again.”
I can’t say for sure, but I think this could be the same female map turtle who took a liking to our driveway as a nesting sight back in 2015. She is a few inches larger than the female map turtle five years ago, but map turtles have been documented to live up to 25 years.
It seems my turtle encounters usually coincide with Sundays, and me being dressed in my “good clothes.”
Knowing there was little she could do to dissuade me from taking immediate action, my wife said, “Give me your Bible and your travel mug, and don’t get your clothes dirty!”
Carefully approaching the turtle, I watched as she continued to try excavating the rocky driveway. Making poor or little headway digging the nest, I could see she hadn’t deposited any eggs as of yet.
Carefully, I reached down, picked her up and carried her to the soft soil in the asparagus area of the garden and set her down. The assisted relocation was an exact repeat of the incident five years ago. Better place… no traffic and soft soil.
Later that afternoon, I came back out to check on the turtle, only to find she had once again returned to the driveway and partially excavated another nest. The hole was abandoned and it had no eggs, so I went looking for her.
I found her about twenty five feet away, parked in the shade of some of my wife’s iris fronds along the stone walkway.
I left her to sort things out and find another nest site to suit her, which she apparently did.
Despite her tendencies to initially choose poor nesting areas, she has been successful in years past. On several occasions I have found baby map turtles crossing the parking area, and I even found one tiny turtle that somehow got into our garage.
DNR’s ‘Where to Paddle’ Map
DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.
“Previous river guides that were available for Indiana were outdated,” Dale Brier, Director of Outdoor Recreation, said. “This new map provides Hoosier paddlers with critical and updated information about our water trails in one convenient resource.”
Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges displaying real-time stream flow at stations across the state. The map compiles data layers collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.
“Indiana has needed a good statewide paddle guide for many years,” Dan Valleskey, co-founder of the statewide paddling organization Indiana Paddlesports Alliance, said. “We have some great rivers in this state, and paddle sports are growing rapidly. I look forward to having the use of a good, up-to-date portable tool that will help plan trips.”
For more information on Indiana’s water trails, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4236.htm.
Report Turkey Hens And Young Turkeys
Volunteers can help DNR learn more about Indiana’s wild turkey populations by reporting turkey broods from July 1 through Aug. 31. Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers conduct brood surveys, counting the number of young wild turkeys observed with turkey hens to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer. Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs wild turkey management.
This year, the DNR aims to collect 3,000 brood observation reports across the state with a goal of at least 25 observations per county. Biologists are especially interested in obtaining more observations in the southeastern portion of the state.
“Some of the better turkey habitat in the state exists in southeastern Indiana,” said Steve Backs, DNR’s wild turkey biologist. “Turkey populations appear to have declined in recent years. Above-normal precipitation in June to early July can reduce poult (young turkey) survival and overall population levels. Unfortunately, the low number of brood reports from the southeast prevents us from further exploring the apparent population decline.”
Individuals interested in participating can register and report turkeys at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. Instructions for the survey and an illustrative guide on how to report observations of wild turkey broods and hens is provided on the registration site, as are the results of the previous summers’ brood survey.
For more information about wild turkey biology and management, see on.IN.gov/turkey.
Patoka Lake Hosts Kayak Through Time
Bring your kayak and join the interpretive naturalist for a tour of Patoka Lake at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12. The tour will leave from Wall’s Lake boat ramp off State Road 145.
Discover a bit of nature and a bit of history along the route. Beaver, osprey, bald eagles and other wildlife may be seen as you paddle over the remnants of Wall’s Lake Dam.
Bring life jackets, snacks, refreshments, and sunscreen for the two- hour journey. Advance registration is required and may be made by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Non-motorized boat launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5, but may also be purchased in advance at the Patoka property office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net.
