WESTPORT — After a rough start to Friday night’s game, the South Decatur Cougars settled in and played as hard as possible against the Oldenburg Twisters.
In a battle between too teams that are light on roster numbers, the Cougars and Twisters put on a game for fans on both sides to be entertained.
In the slick and sloppy conditions, the Twisters prevailed 20-14.
Oldenburg jumped on the board first, needing just three plays to score.
After a blocked punt, the Twisters quickly scored again to push their lead to 13-0.
Wyatt Gatewood scored on a six yard run to close the Cougars in on their second drive of the game, but the Twisters quickly answered to push their lead to 14 points by the end of the first quarter.
Without scoring in the second quarter, the Twisters were in control heading to the second half as weather continued to deteriorate the field.
South Decatur took advantage of receiving the second half kickoff, using their halftime break to good use in driving down the field.
Gatewood reached paydirt for the second time in the game, and the Cougars prevailed on their 2-point conversion attempt to draw with six.
The teams continued battling back and forth.
With 7:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, the game had a slight delay after the lights at Seibel Field went out.
With conditions and the Twisters power running game working against them, the Cougars simply ran out of time.
The Cougars travel to Cambridge City Lincoln next Friday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
