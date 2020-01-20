GREENSBURG — The South Decatur Cougars (13-0), North Decatur Chargers (6-7) and Greensburg Pirates (12-2) each picked up wins on Saturday night.
The Cougars remained undefeated with another Mid-Hoosier Conference win over the Shelby County Champion in Southwestern (Shelby), 94-56.
With the victory, the Cougars moved to 3-0 in the MHC and with only the three worst teams in the conference (record-wise) remaining, the Cougars hold the fate of the title in their hands.
Junior Lane Lauderbaugh exploded for 35 points in the game. He now sits at 981 points in his career.
Dominic Walters chipped in 25 points and Hunter Johnson had 18.
As a team, the Cougars hit 11 3-pointers.
With multiple teams in the top five of Class 2A suffering losses over the weekend, the Cougars will likely continue to climb the rankings this week.
The Cougars return to action on Friday at home against Centerville (3-9), before visiting the Greensburg Pirates on Saturday night.
Chargers
At Lawrenceburg, the Chargers fired back from their Friday night loss to South Decatur with a victory over the Tigers, 63-61. This was the Chargers sixth win in their past eight games.
Senior Garrett Wood drilled three 3-point field goals en route to 26 total points to lead the way for the team.
Brandon Borgman and Sean Means each scored 12 points to join Wood in double figures.
The Chargers return to action Friday night at home against Morristown in a conference game.
Pirates
At home, the Greensburg Pirates continued their strong play in conference with a dominant 74-49 victory over the South Dearborn Knights.
The Pirates used four double figure scorers to propel themselves to victory.
Andrew Welage scored 23, Miles Wilkison scored 15 points, Lane Sparks scored 13 and Brendan Stanley scored 10 points.
As a team, the Pirates shot 27-33 from the free throw line for 82 percent.
The Pirates return to action on Saturday at home against the visiting South Decatur Cougars.
