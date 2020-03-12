GREENSBURG — Where to begin.
A whirlwind 48 hours has concluded on Thursday night with most sporting events being suspended, postponed or cancelled.
That, as of 10 p.m. on Thursday, is not the case for the IHSAA boys basketball state tournament.
At Noon on Thursday, IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox held a press conference announces changes to the tournament, but not the cancellation or postponement of the tournament.
Instead, regional games will continue at their scheduled locations and scheduled times, but without a crowd full of fans.
In response to the coronavirus, of COVER-19 as some call it, the tournament will continue with just 75 people coming to the games from each school remaining.
For the remaining games, each participating school will be allotted only 75 complimentary tickets aside from the 12 dressed players and to include only essential personnel, coaches, administrative staff and immediate family of players.
The 75 people given tickets will be decided by each school.
The 75 person limit is in place to fall within Center for Disease Control’s guidance regarding large gatherings, limiting games/events to approximately 250 individuals.
A very limited number of news media will be approved for covering the Saturday’s regional games. The Daily News has been approved for coverage of the tournament.
Regional games will continue to be streamed at IHSAAtv.org and its affiliates as well as previously approved broadcast stations.
The South Decatur Cougars will play the Covenant Christian Warriors at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Greenfield-Central.
The Greensburg Pirates will play the Washington Hatchets at Washington at Noon.
If both or either team wins their morning game, they will play again at 8 p.m. in the regional championship game.
The Daily News will continue to monitor this situation and update our readers as more becomes available.
