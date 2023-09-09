Paratrooper Squirrels
Once I had the extension installed on the pole holding the bird feeder, I was confident there wasn’t a squirrel capable of jumping onto the feeder from the ground. The bottom of the feeder was at least five feet above the concrete slab under the feeder.
The metal pole and a baffle kept the little rascals from reaching the bottom of the feeder by climbing up the pole. I don’t mind the squirrels scrounging the sunflower seeds on the ground, but I do get irritated when they hang on the feeder and scratch out all of the seeds.
A couple days later, my blood pressure took a jump when I looked out the window and saw a squirrel hanging upside down on the feeder, digging out sunflower seeds!
What the heck? How did the little bugger get on the feeder? I didn’t witness it, but I did figure out how the squirrel got on the feeder.
The feeder hangs under the shade of a huge old Norway Maple tree. Above the feeder were several long springy branches. Apparently, the squirrel climbed out on one of the limbs and the springy branch lowered the squirrel within jumping range of the top of the feeder!
I was being victimized by a paratrooper squirrel.
Thankfully, I have a great son-in-law who owns a pole saw. Answering my call for assistance, it took Dave only a few minutes to trim away any parachuting limbs over the feeder and put an end to the squirrel’s limb dangling access.
Lizard Invaders In Southeastern Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to help it track sightings of common wall lizards (Podarcis muralis) in southeastern Indiana.
DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife biologists recently observed an estimated 20 to 35 wall lizards living in a rock-lined embankment bordering the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, about 2 miles from the Ohio state line. Since the initial discovery, members of the public and DNR have identified additional wall lizard colonies in Aurora and Rising Sun.
Common wall lizards are not native to North America and are not generally dangerous. However, there is some concern among herpetologists fearing common wall lizards may outcompete native species like common five-lined skinks for food and shelter, though more research is needed to Indiana's DNR is asking for the public to help identify locations holding the invasive wall lizard. Further work is needed to determine the extent of colonization in southeast Indiana and inform the DNR’s management recommendation.
Sightings of common wall lizards, especially sightings backed up by photographs, should be emailed to HerpSurveys@dnr.IN.gov.
All currently known sites are located along the Ohio River where the lizards inhabit rocky and vegetated banks of the river and a nearby rock wall. DNR is conducting additional surveys to better understand the situation.
The common wall lizard is a European species which became established in Cincinnati during the early 1950s after several of them were intentionally released. The non-native species has since colonized much of the Cincinnati area, including parts of northern Kentucky, and is currently expanding into nearby areas of southwest Ohio. They have been approaching the Indiana border in recent years.
Common wall lizards are approximately 5½ to 8 inches in length as adults and usually have a brown or gray back with mottling or spotting on the sides. Some of them have a reticulated pattern on their backs. The species tends to thrive in urban and suburban areas where they inhabit stone walls, rubble heaps, degraded building infrastructure, rocky hillsides, and shoreline areas found on the Ohio River.
Find out more about common wall lizards at wildlife.IN.gov/wildlife-resources/animals/wall-lizards/.
Boat Accident Injures Juvenile
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boat accident occurring on Lake James in Angola Saturday evening, Sept. 2, which injured a juvenile.
At 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Lane 585 on the lake and found 46-year-old Kevin Crist, Fremont, was operating his boat when he collided with a 13-year-old on a paddleboard near a dock. The collision ejected the juvenile into the water, causing minor injuries.
During the investigation, Crist displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and dangerous operation of a motorboat, both class C misdemeanors.
Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public to always designate a sober operator, and always keep a proper lookout while operating a motorboat on Indiana waterways.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
