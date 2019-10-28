The 2019 volleyball season came to an end after the North Decatur Lady Chargers were defeated in the first game of the Forest Park Regional on Saturday by the Tecumseh Braves.
The Lady Chargers were defeated in three sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-11.
“We spent all week preparing – watching film, identifying key players and creating strategy.” head coach Ashley Gauck said. “However, it just wasn’t enough.”
Gauck spoke to what exactly was the difference in the match against the Braves.
“All season long, our serve receive has been an anchor for our offense but today, we struggled to pass the ball well,” Gauck said. “This of course, leads to out of system play and the inability to run quicks or speed up our offense which we needed to do. Their offense ran smooth and we just couldn’t keep up.”
Erika Kramer led the team on the attack with nine kills. Jenna Geis added five kills and Madelyn Bohman finished with three kills.
Kara Muckerheide set 68 out of 71 ball and finished with 14 assists.
As any great coach does, Gauck was already looking forward to continuing the Chargers run of success moving forward.
“Losing five seniors is tough, especially five that play significant roles on the team,” Gauck said. “We lose our three year varsity setter, leading attacker, leading defender and just all-around experience. There is a lot of work to do as we look toward next season and many roles to fill. It will be a tough job to do, but our underclassmen are experienced and I have no doubt that they will spend the off season improving their skills.”
The Chargers finish the season with a 23-10 record.
