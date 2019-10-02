GREENSBURG — Each of the Decatur County volleyball teams were in action Monday night, and all three picked up victories.
The Greensburg Pirates traveled to Southwestern (Shelby) and picked up their 22nd win of the season.
The North Decatur Chargers defeated the Oldenburg Academy Twisters in three sets and the South Decatur Cougars defeated the Jac-Cen-Del Lady Eagles in four sets.
Lady Pirates
Greensburg defeated Southwestern last night 25-21, 25-16, 25-9.
“We started slow, but made some adjustments and took care of our side of the net in order to get the victory in 3 games,” head coach June Rigney said.
Raegan Rigney served 26-26 with five aces, leading the Pirates who missed only one serve in the match.
Anna West had 20 kills to lead the team and Josie Nobbe had 14 kills.
“Taylor Cooney continues to be the glue to our offense with her smart choices, quick hands, and agility to keep balls alive for us,” Rigney said.
Defensively, Raegan Rigney and Emma DeWeese were both busy in the back court with 13 digs each.
“We are showing improvement which is important this time of year,” Rigney said. “Ella Chapman has shown she can be a threat in the front row and last night we did a very good job of managing our sets when we were out of system. All of that will be necessary to compete in the post season.”
The Lady Pirates are now 22-1.
Lady Chargers
The Lady Chargers defeated Oldenburg in three sets Monday night, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17.
Kara Muckerheide finished with 28 assists and six digs.
Erika Kramer led the team with 13 kills. She also had fou blocks and three aces.
Lady Cougars
The South Decatur Cougars rallied to defeat Jac-Cen-Del on Monday night after dropping the first set, 15-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-15.
The trio of Lana Bell, Brook Somers and Loryn Pate combined for 26 of the Cougars 37 kills on the evening.
Lily Rigby was dominant serving the ball with seven aces.
Somers led the team with 15 digs.
