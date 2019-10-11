GREENSBURG — We are less than a week away from the beginning of the IHSAA volleyball state tournament.
The Greensburg Pirates and North Decatur Chargers return to the tournament with the goal of defending their sectional titles from a year ago.
The Pirates will compete in the Batesville sectional, while the Cougars and Chargers will travel to South Ripley for their matches.
Pirates
The Greensburg Pirates will begin their journey on Thursday night against the Franklin County Wildcats.
With a win, the Pirates would advance to the sectional semi-finals to meet the South Dearborn Knights or Lawrenceburg Tigers.
The Sectional 29 championship match will take place at Batesville at 7 p.m.
Chargers
The North Decatur Chargers will open up their defense on Thursday night at 6 p.m. against the Switzerland County Pacers.
A win moves them into the sectional semi-final against Southwestern (Hanover).
Cougars
The South Decatur Cougars will meet the hosting South Ripley Raiders at 7 p.m. on Thursday, for a chance to advance to the sectional semi-final against Milan.
The Chargers and Cougars could potentially meet in the sectional championship match, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, October 19.
Admission to the volleyball sectionals is $6 per session, or $10 to all sessions.
The sectional champion from Batesville will play in the Corydon Central regional. The sectional champion from South Ripley will play at the Forest Park regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.