Almost 43,000 fall fingerling walleyes were stocked at eight locations in northern Indiana in early October. An additional 26,738 fall fingerlings were stocked at five more locations in late October to mid-November.
The fish stocked in the second round were grown at Fawn River State Fish Hatchery to supplement the earlier stockings purchased from a private commercial fish supplier. The stocked walleye are primarily 5- to-7-inch fingerling with a few larger fish. The stocked fish will typically reach 14 inches after two years of growth, and 16 inches in length by age 3.
The target stocking rate for the larger fall walleye fingerlings is 10 fish per acre, a figure DNR fisheries biologists say provides the best balance for fishing potential and growth.
Lakes and county stocked include Bass Lake (Starke), Crooked Lake (Steuben), Clear Lake (Steuben), George (Steuben), Pine/Stone Lakes (LaPorte), Pretty Lake (LaGrange), St. Joseph River (St. Joseph), Sylvan Lake (Noble), Shriner Lake (Whitley), Wall Lake (LaGrange), Winona Lake (Kosciusko) and Wolf Lake (Lake).
Most of the locations are stocked with fall fingerlings each year to sustain the walleye population. A few locations are stocked on alternate years to improve walleye fishing in additional areas. The lakes are continually evaluated by biologists for fish survival and angling use.
Multiple other lakes are stocked with walleyes by privately funded lake associations. A stocking permit evaluated and approved by the local DNR fisheries biologist is needed before any stocking can take place.
The young fish are often found in vegetation or large rocky habitat. Anglers releasing fish should handle young walleye gently because they are the future of the fishery.
Firewood Permits Brookville Lake & Whitewater SP
The public is invited to cut certain downed trees at Brookville Lake and Whitewater Memorial State Park for use as firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permits are available now through Feb. 25, 2022. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Mounds State Recreation Area office, or any day except Wednesday and Sunday at the Whitewater Memorial office. Permits are not available on observed state holidays. Firewood cut at Brookville/Whitewater is for personal use only and may not be sold.
Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 765-458-5565.
Whitewater Memorial State Park (on.IN.gov/whitewatermemorial) is at 1418 State Road 101, Liberty, Indiana and Brookville Lake (on.IN.gov/brookvillelake) is at 3323 W. Dunlapsville Road, Liberty, Indiana.
Mississinewa Lake Sunrise Eagle Watch
Mississinewa Lake is hosting its annual Sunrise Eagle Watches, Jan. 15 and 22.
Participants should meet at Mississinewa’s Miami State Recreation Area boat launch at 6:30 a.m. to caravan to the largest documented bald eagle roost in Indiana. Participants should dress for the weather and bring binoculars, cameras, and spotting scopes.
After the eagle watch, participants can stay for “Breakfast with the Birds” at the property office at Miami SRA beginning at 9 a.m. Cost is a freewill donation. Birds from the Salamonie Raptor Center will be present.
Registration for the watches is required by calling 260-468-2127. Accessible parking is available at the roost; please make requests during registration. For more information on other programs from Upper Wabash Interpretive Services, see dnr.IN.gov/uwis or Facebook.com/UpperWabash. Mississinewa Lake is at 4673 S. 625 E. Peru, IN, 46970.
Patoka Lake Eagle Watch
Patoka Lake will be hosting several programs during its 34th annual Eagle Watch Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Patoka Lake Nature Center.
Interpretive naturalist Wade LeHue will present a live bald eagle, and Dana Recklehoff will share the stories of Patoka Lake’s raptors. Brian Finch, Patoka Lake wildlife specialist, and his team will lead groups on driving tours to hot spots for eagle viewing around the lake. There will also be a presentation on the success of the Eagle Reintroduction Program taking place in the 1980s.
Lunch will be provided. Children’s activities and crafts will be available from 12:40 to 2:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Advance registration is required by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 and is limited to the first 50 participants. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras if you have them. Be sure to have vehicles fueled for the driving tour.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Honeysuckle Winter Wreath Workshop
During the workshop, we’ll turn honeysuckle vines into a beautiful winter wreath! We’ll start by building a wreath base from the vines and then decorate it using natural items like sweet gum balls, acorns, and milkweed pods. Attendees will also learn why honeysuckle poses a serious threat to forests in Indiana, how to remove it, and suggestions on what to plant in its place.
The workshop will run from 1 1/2 to 2 hours and the cost is $12 per person. Limited to eight people; recommended for ages 14+. Sign up at bit.ly/winter-wreath-workshop-2021 by Dec. 6. IMPORTANT: It is an indoor workshop, and all attendees will be required to wear a facial covering (over both the mouth AND nose) at all times.
Patoka Lake Archery Lessons
Patoka Lake is hosting an archery lessons for beginner to intermediate archers from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, inside the Patoka Lake Nature Center. The lessons will be taught by the interpretive naturalist, who is a certified archery instructor.
The event is open to archers age 8 and older, and all archery equipment will be provided. Participation is limited to the first 15 people and the cost is $5 per person. Register by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447. Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.