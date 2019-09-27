CONNERSVILLE — The North Decatur cross country team travled to compete in the annual Connersville Spartan Cross Country Invite recently, where Jenna Walton was recognized for her off the track work.
Walton was presented the IHSAA Sportsmanship Pen by Connersville’s Athletic Director at the conclusion of the meet. As a program, school and community we are so proud of Jenna and her unrelenting support of all student athletes.
“A super shout out to Jenna Walton, of North Decatur, of truly showing the face of sportsmanship at the finish line last night,” Connersville athletic director Brent Duncan said. “She helped get water and tend to the other runners as they finished the race. Jenna finished 11th over all herself and by the time the 15th place runner came in 30 seconds after she finished she was helping all of the runners. Great job Jenna.”
Walton led the Lady Chargers in the meet with her 11th place finish. The team finished 10th.
Gracie Osting finished 35th, Paige Reisman finished 48th, Ellie Cox finished 49th, Paige Wesseler finished 62nd and Philomenia Niese finished 63rd.
The Chargers boys team finished in 13th. Brandan Gearhart led the team with a 66th place finish in 20:47.
Owen Geis finished 77th, Caleb Bowles finished 78th, Brady Espinda finished 81st, Jackson Cathey finished 83rd, Cameron Medsker finished 85th and Ryan Hancock finished 86th.
