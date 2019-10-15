It is time to put on your tights, apply some facepaint and get ready for professional wrestling to come to Decatur Park and Recreation Center this Saturday.
Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws (WCWO) is Indiana’s longest-running wrestling organization and will be looking to make fans scream in excitement with some October mayhem as we head toward Halloween.
The Indianapolis-based promotion has made regular visits to Greensburg throughout 2019 and has established a loyal and passionate following in the town.
Those in attendance can expect some of the best of Indiana’s young and veteran wrestling talent. Fans will see the likes of the powerful Ruthless Domination, their arch rivals The Basher Boys, Mack Sterling and the mysterious voodoo queen, Nashay Leveau.
WCWO owner and promoter Don Basher said he is looking forward to returning to Greensburg this weekend.
“Greensburg is always a great town to bring our show to and we love our fans there,” Basher said. “We are going to be putting on a special show on Saturday and we really hope as many people as possible turn out”.
The doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m. All tickets are $10 and can be bought at the event.
