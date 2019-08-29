GREENSBURG — As week two of the football season approaches, there is a lot to recap from week one of the season.
The Greensburg Pirates turned plenty of heads around the state with a dominant 52-7 victory over the Shelbyville Golden Bears in their first game of the season. They turned enough heads to enter week two as the No. 15 ranked team in Class 3A this week.
The North Decatur Chargers claimed their third straight win in the Civil War Bucket Game, 39-7. The victory earned the Chargers votes in the Class A poll for week two. They are ranked No. 17 this week.
Leading passers:
Locally, Alex Stirn was the head of the field among quarterbacks. He threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the week one win.
Second is passing yards goes to Toby Brogan of Greensburg with 52 and third to Wyatt Gatewood of South Decatur with 43.
Leading rushers:
No surprise here, but Toby Brogan led the county in rushing week one. Brogan broke away for five touchdown runs last Friday night, totaling 148 yards on the ground.
Nick Kinker (74) and Logan Koehne (68) took second and third in the county for the Chargers.
Isaiah Myer (64) and Oakley Best (62) rounded out the top five for the Pirates.
Leading receiver:
Noah Howell of North Decatur led the county in recieving through week one with 61 yards and a touchdown.
Leading offense:
The Greensburg Pirates edged the Chargers and Cougars out for total yardage on offense during week one.
The Pirates totaled 393 yards while the Chargers had 377 yards and the Cougars had 145 yards.
This week:
The Greensburg Pirates traveled to Class 2A No. 6 Triton Central to avenge last year’s shut out loss.
The North Decatur Chargers travel to Edinburgh to face the Lancers, coming off of their week one loss to Tindley.
The South Decatur Cougars will host a Saturday matinee game with Tri-County High School at 2 p.m.
