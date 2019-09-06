GREENSBURG – Week three of the high school football season is already here — and it brings some big time matchups.
The Greensburg Pirates will have Friday night off to get rest for their trip to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. They will look to bounce back against Connersville in a Noon game at the home of the Indianapolis Colts.
The Noon kickoff begins a day full of Southeastern Indiana teams play at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Following the Pirates game, 3A No. 16 Franklin County will meet the Rushville Lions at 2:45 p.m. Then at 5:30 p.m. Batesville will meet South Dearborn.
In the main event, the Lawrenceburg Tigers and Class A No. 11 Milan Indians will kick-off around 8 p.m.
The Pirates are 21-point favorites for their meeting with the Spartans.
The North Decatur Chargers enter week three as the No. 15 ranked team in Class A football, following back-to-back blowout wins over South Decatur and Edinburgh.
This week, the Chargers face their top test of the early season. The Chargers travel to Class 2A No. 13 Lapel.
The Chargers are 7-point underdogs according to John Harrell.
The South Decatur Cougars pulled off an upset in their week two meeting with the Tri-County Cavaliers on Saturday.
Now the team faces a quick turnaround, hosting the Tindley Tigers on only six days rest.
Tindley enters the game 1-0 with a 7-0 win against Edinburgh.
The Cougars enter as 10-point favorites according to John Harrell.
