GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Pirates (9-1) grabbed a slightly stronger grasp on the regular season EIAC title on Saturday afternoon when they defeated the Rushville Lady Lions (5-5), 48-38.
The Ladies Pirates victory, their seventh straight, moved them to 5-0 in the conference. The Lawrenceburg Tigers remain the only other undefeated team in conference.
The Pirates jumped out to a 14-2 lead and led by 13 points at the end of the first. The Pirates used the cushion to keep the Lions from even closing in.
During the third quarter of the game, Pirates senior Aliyah Evans reached 1,000 career points. She led the Pirates in scoring with 25 points in the game.
Melina Wilkison followed Evans scoring with nine points.
The Lions were led in scoring by Annika Marlow with 15 points. Olivia Yager finished with 13 points.
The Lions return to action on Dec. 21 against the Lawrenceburg Tigers at Noon and the Pirates return to action on Tuesday night at Oldenburg Academy.
Pirates fall at Southport
SOUTHPORT — The Greensburg Pirates suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday at the Southport Fieldhouse as part of the Forum Tipoff.
The Pirates met the hosting Cardinals in the first game of the day at the fieldhouse, losing 62-58.
Andrew Welage led the Pirates in the game with 23 points.
Chargers slip to 0-5
The North Decatur Chargers suffered their fifth straight loss to open the season on Saturday night at Edinburgh.
The 71-67 loss was the Chargers fifth straight by nine points or less as well.
Craig Adams hit four 3-pointers en route to scoring 27 points for the Chargers.
Sean Means (10), Trey Nobbe (11) and Elijah Hoeing (10) also reach double figures for the Chargers.
They return to action on Tuesday night against Milan.
