VERSAILLES — On Saturday, the North Decatur Chargers slipped to 0-2 on the season with a loss at South Ripley.
The Chargers and Raiders battled back and forth throughout the night, but the Raiders prevailed 53-51.
Brandon Borgman and Craig Adams each scored 11 points to guide the Chargers.
Garrett Wood joined them in double figures with 10 points.
The Raiders shot 22 free throws, compared to the Chargers 11.
CORRECTION: In Saturday’s Daily News, Trey Nobbe was incorrectly called Trent Nobbe. We apologize for the mistake.
Cougars fall to Twisters
The South Decatur Cougars were defeated by the Oldenburg Twisters on Saturday afternoon 39-37.
The Lady Cougars (1-9) return to action on Thursday against Hauser.
