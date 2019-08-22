GREENSBURG — A night removed from winning a 5-set match with Eastern Hancock, the Lady Chargers found themselves in another 5-set match with Union County.
Fatigue very well could have played a role, as the Chargers dropped the fourth and fifth sets to drop the match and move to 1-1 on the season.
The Chargers lost, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 13-15.
“We did a lot of good things tonight but mental errors kept us from coming out on top,” head coach Ashley Gauck said. “Continuing to build our mental toughness will be key this season. We have a lot of talent and experience on this team, but must stay in the game mentally and support one another. Proud of the girls and the determination they’ve showed opening the season.”
Erika Kramer led the team again with 12 kills.
Olivia Bohman had a team high with 22 digs.
Jenna Geis add five kills and four blocks, setter Kara Muckerheide finished with 50 assists with nine digs, Anna Burkhart finished with 13 digs and Olivia O’Dell had six digs and passed a perfect 16/16 on serve receive.
Lady Pirates
Greensburg defeated Oldenburg Academy Tuesday night, 25-12 25-11 25-15.
At the net, Anna West was dominant with 14 kills followed by Josie Nobbe and Aliyah Evans.
From the service line, Taylor Cooney was 21-22, while Raegan Rigney was 12-13.
Nobbe was active in the back court with 14 digs.
Hannah Messer and Emma DeWeese were also great contributors on defense and serve reception.
“We played well, but are ready for a day of practice to work on some things that need to be fixed,” head coach June Rigney said.
The Lady Pirates head to Triton Central Thursday night with their 5-0 record on the line.
