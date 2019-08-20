HANOVER — The Greensburg Lady Pirates and South Decatur Lady Cougars participated in the Southwestern (Hanover) volleyball invite on Saturday. The Pirates went 3-0, winning the invite and the Cougars went 0-2.
The Pirates defeated South Decatur 25-5, 25-13 to open the day before going on to defeat Southwestern Hanover 25-13, 25-4 and New Washington 25-14, 25-11.
Serving strong for the Pirates was Raegan Rigney who was 44-44 on the day with 10 aces, scoring 35 points.
At the net, Anna West led the way with 29 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 14 kills and Aliyah Evans with 12.
Taylor Cooney had a solid day with 58 assists while defensively, Raegan Rigney had 25 defensive digs.
“It was a great way to start the season,” Rigney said. “All girls, including Hannah Messer, Ellie Jackson, and Ella Chapman were strong contributors to the success of the day.”
After falling to the Pirates, the Cougars went on to meet New Washington, losing a close match 25-22, 25-20.
Lana Bell led the Cougars in digs and kills in the match.
Lady Pirates Soccer
The Greensburg Lady Pirates Soccer opened the season with a tie against Knightstown on Saturday.
The team, led by captains Kelsy Scott, Haley Bockover, Sierra Huffman, and coach Ryan Morlan, kept the game moving at a fast pace.
The first goal was set up by a save from Pirates keeper, Ella Lowe. Lowe’s quick reaction to put the ball back in play allowed the team to move to a fast strike on the goal by Bockover.
The ball traveled the length of the field and settled in Knightstown’s goal in less than 12 seconds.
At the half, the Pirates led 1-0.
The second goal was led by the kickoff that started the second half. A well-executed play sent the ball deep into the scoring zone and the point was collected by a shot from Emily Rosales.
The score stayed 2-0 until a weather delay with 19 minutes left on the board. When the game resumed Knightsville managed to score two unanswered points to tie the game.
Some notable stats from the game; Haley Bockover had six shots on goal, Emily Rosales had two shots on goal, Sierra Huffman had one assist, Keeper Ella Lowe had nine saves including one Penalty Kick.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 217003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.