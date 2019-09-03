GREENSBURG — It’s official. Andrew Welage will be wearing hunter green and vegas gold as a member of the Wright State Raiders in college.
Welage announced on Twitter over the holiday weekend that he has committed to the Dayton, Ohio college with plans to join the basketball program after his senior year at Greensburg Community High School.
“I just loved everything about the campus and program,” Welage said. “The coaches are great and are really building something there. They’ve been very successful the past couple of years and should be successful moving on. Their facilities were amazing and really surprised me on how up to date everything was.”
The Raiders play at the Nutter Center with a capacity of 10,000 fans. They’re members of the Horizon League along with schools such as IUPUI.
Scott Nagy is the head coach entering his fourth season with the program. The Raiders made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18 and the NIT is 2018-19.
With the decision in his past and only the future ahead, Welage explained what the recruitment process was like with multiple Division I offers from across the country.
“The process was good and kind of stressful towards the end when it came down to making a decision,” Welage said.
“The whole process of playing in front of coaches from around the country and just experiencing it was great. Once it came down to deciding between two schools it was tough but ultimately just went with felt like the best fit for me.”
Welage is undecided on his major, but knows who he needs to thank ahead of his actual signing day.
“I’d thank my parents, my brother for paving the way and going through it before me, my coaches for helping me with the process, and all the coaches that recruited me throughout the years,” Welage said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.