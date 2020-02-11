GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Pirates (17-2) delivered a top 15 victory on Tuesday night at home against the Indian Creek Braves, 89-65.
After a tightly contested first quarter in which the Braves held Andrew Welage scoreless, the Pirates exploded for 24 points in the second quarter to pull away from the No. 15 ranked Braves.
In the second quarter, the Pirates led by as many as 24.
After just 21 first half points, the Braves put 23 on the board in the third quarter alone, but only cut into the Pirates lead by one point.
By the halfway point of the fourth quarter, the Pirates lead way large enough for the bench to clear giving the starters a rest.
Greensburg played without third leading scorer Miles Wilkison in the game due to illness.
After the scoreless first quarter, Welage put together a 30 point game for the first time this season.
Lane Sparks finished the night with 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Brendan Stanley stepped up in the absence of Wilkison by scoring 11 points. Colin Comer came on late to notch a double figure night as well with 14 points.
Up next, the Pirates host Madison on Friday night.
