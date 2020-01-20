GREENSBURG — On Friday night between the end of the junior varsity game and the varsity game between the North Decatur Chargers and South Decatur Cougars basketball teams, a special ceremony was held to honor former North Decatur varsity basketball coach, assistant principal, principal and athletic director Gary Cook.
Cook arrived at North Decatur in 1987, taking over as head coach of the varsity basketball team. Prior to arriving at North Decatur, Cook coached at Eastern Greene and Danville.
At Eastern Greene and Danville, Cook’s put 102 wins together.
Over the course of 16 seasons at North Decatur, Cook added three conference championships, two conference coach of the year awards and a sectional championship to his resume. This to go with 171 victories, bringing his career total to 273.
Off the court, Cook went on to become assistant principal, athletic director, principal, and athletic director again at North Decatur.
All-in-all, Gary Cook spent 32 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator at North Decatur.
Today he still is in the coaching game. He coaches the seventh grade Chargers basketball team who has won back-to-back conference titles currently.
During the surprise ceremony, Cook’s wife Debbie, daughters Melanie and Katy and son Bryce joined Cook on the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.