Braden Smith has earned the top individual award in Indiana high school boys basketball.
Smith, a 6-0 guard from Westfield High School, has been named IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball for 2022 in online voting of media and boys’ varsity coaches conducted by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton, it was announced Saturday (April 2).
The Mr. Basketball result means Smith will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars in their annual series with Kentucky. The Mr. Basketball award goes to the top boys’ basketball senior in the state. The Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball awards are part of the IndyStar Indiana All-Star program that dates to 1939. The Miss Basketball award, along with the girls All-Stars, was added to the All-Star program in 1976.
The remainder of the 2022 Boys All-Star team and the 2022 Boys Junior All-Star team will be announced later.
Smith earned the boys' top honor after receiving 128 votes submitted to Broughton in balloting that ran from March 11 through March 29. Fletcher Loyer of Homestead was runner-up with 109 votes. C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North finished third with 57 votes. Connor Essegian of Central Noble placed fourth with 41 votes and Travis Grayson of Chesterton finished fifth with 16 votes. In total, 11 players received at least one Mr. Basketball vote.
A Purdue University recruit, Smith averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals as a senior while leading Westfield to a 22-7 season that included the Shamrocks' first sectional championship. He converted 50.7 percent on field goals (139 of 274), including 41.9 percent from 3-point range (52 of 124). He also sank 75.3 percent of his free throws (55 of 73).
Smith is the 13th Mr. Basketball recipient -- and second in two years -- bound for Purdue. He joins Joe Sexson (1952), Willie Eison (1955), Dennis Brady (1964), Billy Keller (1965), Rick Mount (1966), Kyle Macy (1975), Dan Palombizio (1981), Troy Lewis (1984), Woody Austin (1988), Glenn Robinson (1991), Caleb Swanigan (2015) and Caleb Furst (2021) as Mr. Basketball winners who joined the Boilermakers.
For his career, Smith totaled a school-record 1,629 points while adding 476 rebounds, a school-record 453 assists and 158 steals. He tallied a career-high 41 points against Noblesville in the sectional as a junior. He also notched single-game bests of 10 rebounds on four occasions, 10 assists on three occasions and nine steals against Cathedral as a senior in the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic.
Smith's career point total stands ninth on Hamilton County all-time boys basketball scoring list, and he becomes the sixth Mr. Basketball honoree from Hamilton County. The previous Mr. Basketball winners from Hamilton County are Billy Shepherd of Carmel in 1968, David Shepherd of Carmel in 1970, Tom Coverdale of Noblesville in 1998, Gary Harris of Hamilton Southeastern in 2012 and Zak Irvin of Hamilton Southeastern in 2013.
Smith is the first boy just the fourth player from Westfield High School to earn a spot on the Indiana All-Stars. Other Shamrocks previously selected to the All-Stars, all girls, have been Jenn Anderson in 2013, Kayla Brown in 2014 and Alyssa Crockett in 2022.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.