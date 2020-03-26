GREENSBURG — South Decatur boys basketball head coach Kendall Wildey has been recognized by his fellow coaches as one of six Bob King Coaches of the Year in the state.
Along with Marc Davidson of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Marc Urban of Chesterton, Al Gooden of Lawrence Central, David McCollough of Shenandoah and Nate Hawkins of Heritage Hills, Wildey was selected by fellow Indiana Basketball Coaches Association members as one of two coaches from District 3 to earn the honor this year.
Wildey is honored after guiding South Decatur to a 24-2 season that included championships in the Edinburgh Holiday Tournament, the Mid-Hoosier Conference and the North Decatur Sectional.
Wildey is now 35-39 in three seasons at South Decatur, and he has a 203-165 record in 16 seasons as a varsity basketball coach. That includes a 40-24 slate in three seasons at Waldron (1987-90), a 3-18 mark in one season at Rushville (1990-91) and a 125-84 ledger with five sectionals and one regional in nine seasons at Jennings County (1991-2000).
WIldey is a 1980 graduate of Jennings County, where he played basketball, baseball and football.
He went on to play basketball and baseball at Glen Oaks (Mich.) Community College as well as baseball at West Virginia University and Georgetown (Ky.) College.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown College in 1985 and a master’s degree from IU-Southeast in 1994.
Wildey, previously executive director of the Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association and currently the superintendent of Columbus Christian School, was inducted into the Jennings County Alumni Hall of Fame in 2012 and into the HBCA Hall of Excellence in 2015.
The six coaches will receive plaques as an IBCA District Coach of the Year during the 2020 IBCA Clinic, which now is to be held on dates to be determined. The clinic was to be April 24-25, but is has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about the IBCA Clinic, go to www.ibcacoaches.com.
The Coach of the Year award is named for the late Bob King, the IBCA executive director from 1984-94. King was a Lebanon native who coached at Sacred Heart and Shortridge high schools in Indianapolis before serving as an assistant basketball coach at Purdue and later an assistant and associate athletic director at Purdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.