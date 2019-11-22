GREENSBURG — On Thursday night, Greensburg Pirates junior student-athlete Melina Wilkison announced her college commitment.
On Twitter, Wilkison announced that she will be continuing her softball career and academics at Ohio State University.
She tweeted, “So incredibly excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State University. I would like to thank God, my coaches, teammates, and most importantly my parents for giving me this opportunity. Go bucks!!!!”.
Wilkison and the Pirates softball team will return to action this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.