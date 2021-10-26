SALEM - His legendary southern Indiana racing uncle Frank Kimmel (10-time ARCA Champion) had won the Halloween 200, but for Will Kimmel, victory in the popular, annual season-ending event on the high-banks of the .555-mile Salem Speedway was had been an elusive challenge and goal.
All those dreams came true Sunday evening in the 33rd annual Halloween 200 at the historic Salem Speedway before a huge crowd for the popular Sellersburg, Indiana driver. Kimmel out-drove and out-lasted 47 other highly motivated drivers to capture his first Halloween 200 victory and the record $10,000 winner's purse.
The hard-earned victory was made even more challenging because Kimmel had raced in the ARCA Series season finale the day before the Halloween 200. He and his father and had to drive almost eight hours overnight to get back to Salem Speedway. Without any practice, the hard-driving and determined Kimmel put his red No.46 racer on the pole position.
Kimmel did not get the jump at the start of the race, falling back to third position. He moved up to second with the first 10 laps, and was content to ride behind the leader conserving his tires on the notoriously abrasive Salem racing surface.
After making his required pit stop (two stops required) , Kimmel set sail leading most of the second 100 laps of the 200-mile classic. With about 30 laps remaining, a series of multi-car wrecks took out several top contenders including popular St. Paul driver and engine builder Roger Williams.
Each caution period closed all of Kimmel's closest competitors up beside and behind him for critical restarts. Kimmel had to endure three of these intense restarts with the final one coming just three laps from the checkered flag.
Several times his main competitors got close beside Kimmel, roaring at speeds more than 100 MPH into the notorious Salem Speedway first turn. Each time Kimmel fought off the close and dramatic restart challenges.
On the final restart, he got a good jump and pulled away taking the checkered flag to earn his first Salem Speedway Halloween 200 victory in the first night version of the 33-year-old Hoosier racing classic.
An elated and relieved Kimmel commented on his first Halloween 200 victory from trackside, "Man those late race restarts were a challenge! But, I knew our car was fast even though we had practically no practice...we still put it on the pole. I knew once we cleared those guys on the restart we could settle in a pull away. This is awesome! This is the biggest win of my racing career!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.