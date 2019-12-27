NEW CASTLE — Eighteen women have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.
The team includes 11 members of the 1995 Indiana All-Star squad, among them Indiana’s Miss Basketball. Seven other all-state players are included to comprise the best of Indiana’s high school class of 1995.
1995 Indiana All-Stars on this year’s Silver Anniversary Team include Miss Basketball Stephanie White of Seeger along with Tennille Adams, Haley (Harris) Broadway, Lisa (Williams) Burgess, Andrea (Baker) Castetter, Amber (Guinn) DeCoursey, Jennifer (Marlow) Drudge, Kristina (Divjak) Eschmeyer, Sheila (McMillen) Keller,
Monica Maxwell and Cindy (Kerns) Slagle.
The remaining seven, named to various all-state teams are: Stacey Brewer, April Cunningham, Alison Edgar, Laura (Talbott) Forbes, Holly (Schneider) Miller, Adrienne (Seitz) Runyan and Kristi (Green) Sigler.
Two of these women come from neighboring counties to Decatur.
Jennifer (Marlow) Drudge is from Rushville and Kristi (Green) Sigler is from Jennings County.
Kristi (Green) Sigler was 1995 ICGSA 1st team all-state and 1994 ICGSA 2nd team all-state. She set Jennings County records with 1,598 career points, 301 career steals and 18 single-game rebounds, also recorded 493 career rebounds, and 273 assists.
She played in 116 games at Indiana University, totaling 1,006 career points where she led nation in FT% as a junior (.908)
From 2008-2016 was Jennings County girls basketball assistant coach and since 2016 is their head coach and is a district representative for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Jennifer (Marlow) Drudge was a 1995 Indiana All-Star, AP 2nd team all-state, ICGSA 1st team all-state and 1993 ICGSA 2nd team all-state, after averaging 20.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior.
She totaled 1,306 career points and 632 rebounds for teams that went 80-18, winning four sectionals, three regionals and making 1993 state finals appearance her sophomore year and named HOF Classic all-tournament team as a junior.
Then she totaled 1,485 points in 114 games at Butler University, graduating among program Top 10 in career scoring, assists (382), FT made (431), FT% (.835), FG made (463), FG% (.482), 3FG made (128) and 3FG% (.443).
For the past 19 years, she has been a chemistry teacher at Carmel High School and science department chair for the past ten years, she was an assistant coach for Carmel girls basketball for five seasons and head girls coach at Carmel for three seasons.
All Women’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 19th Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
The ceremony will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, which is located on the south side of Indianapolis. Tickets will be made available in coming weeks or can be reserved through the Hall’s website at www.hoopshall.com.
Call the Hall at 765-529-1891 or email info@hoopshall.com for more information.
