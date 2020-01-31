BATESVILLE – Garrett Wood was a one-man wrecking crew for the North Decatur Chargers Friday evening at Batesville, but 23 points on seven 3-pointers were not enough to overcome a ball-hawking, athletic Bulldog squad.
The home team grabbed the lead on back-to-back buckets by senior Colt Meyer in the second quarter – the second from distance – and never looked back. The lead reached double digits early in the second half and hovered in that range until 58-44 came up as the final.
The Bulldogs went up by 14 after Thomas Raver found Charlie Dice for a deuce in the fourth quarter. Wood then came up with consecutive threes and coach Kyle Nobbe called time with his team down 44-36.
Meyer dished off to Sam Voegele for two, but Wood drained another triple. RJ Powell promptly attacked the basket for an and-1 to stretch the lead back to 10.
Buckets by Dice and Lleyton Ratcliffe preceded yet another Wood trey with 2:25 remaining. A skip pass to Meyer for three made it a 56-44 game with 1:49 on the clock. ND didn’t commit to the foul game, only sending Powell to the line at the 28.7 mark.
The first quarter ended up as the Wood and Dice show. Wood scored the first points of the game on a three, before Dice answered with seven straight – a conventional 3-point play and a pair of free throws making it 7-3 with 3:47 on the clock. Wood countered with a 3-ball and a lay-in in the last two minutes.
Interior baskets for Westin Swango extended the guests’ lead to 12-7 to start the second frame, and BHS coach Aaron Garrett signaled for time at 6:58.
The hosts responded with a 19-8 run going into the halftime break. A field goal by Trey Nobbe was quickly answered by Dice and Voegele makes. A banker by Nobbe at 3:57 was essentially the Chargers’ last stand at 17-14. Elijah Hoeing’s 3 was neutralized by Meyer’s last-second three from the wing, putting the score at 26-20.
Powell and Voegele landed short jumpers to make it 30-20 less than two minutes into the third. Free throws by Powell and a baseline move by Meyer had ND asking for time, down 34-22.
Hoeing hit his second 3 before a dry stretch on both sides, ended by Meyer’s triple. BHS closed out the frame as they had the first half; Wood’s 3 was negated by Ratcliffe’s 3 in the corner as time expired.
Nobbe added 7 for the visitors and Hoeing 6. Meyer paced the Bulldogs with 19, with Dice tossing in 13. Powell, Voegele and Ratcliffe had 9, 8 and 7, respectively.
The Chargers junior varsity team won to improve to 11-5 on the year. They were led in scoring by Trent Gauck with 13, Carson Parmer with 11, and Blake Spears had 9.
The Chargers travel to East Central on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.