The caves at Wyandotte Caves State Recreation Area (SRA) in Crawford County will re-open for fee-based, guided cave tours on May 27, the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. The tours will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Wyandotte Caves SRA is managed by nearby O’Bannon Woods State Park and is home to Little Wyandotte and Big Wyandotte caves.
In 2009, state officials closed Wyandotte and all other caves, tunnels, sinkholes, and abandoned mines on DNR properties in an attempt to slow the westward movement of white nose syndrome (WNS), a disease which kills bats.
The caves reopened in 2016 during Indiana State Parks’ Centennial Celebration with decontamination protocols in place for guests to reduce the possible movement of WNS to other caves. The caves were closed again in 2020 as part of DNR’s COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Big Wyandotte Cave will close to tours after Labor Day weekend because it is a significant overwintering refuge for Indiana bats. Little Wyandotte Cave will remain open in September and October for scheduled tours with school and other groups.
“We are looking forward to introducing a new generation of visitors to this unique cave system and its features while remembering the significance of this site as a winter hibernating location for the federally endangered Indiana bat,” Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks, said.
The two types of tours offered mirror the schedule followed before the pandemic, and fees remain the same as they were in 2016-2019.
Big Wyandotte Cave tours will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday or by reservation Monday through Thursday for children ages 6-11 and adults 12 and older. The huge underground “Monument Mountain” is a highlight of the 1.5-mile trip through the deeper sections of Big Wyandotte Cave. Rare formations called helicities, plus gypsum, epsomite, and prehistoric flint quarries add variety. Tours of Big Wyandotte are considered rugged and are available only to visitors ages 6 and older.
Big Wyandotte Cave Tour Fees:
- Big Wyandotte Two-Hour Tour – Adult $18
- Big Wyandotte Two-Hour Tour - Ages 6-11 $ 9
- Big Wyandotte Two-Hour Tour - (Prearranged Group-Adults) $14
- Big Wyandotte Two-Hour Tour (Prearranged Group-Students) $ 8
Little Wyandotte tours start at 9 a.m. and are available every half-hour until 3:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday or by reservation Monday through Thursday for groups. Little Wyandotte Cave is smaller and totally separated from Big Wyandotte Cave. It offers a comprehensive view of many flowstone and dripstone formations on the 30-minute tour. Sometimes cave-dwelling species can also be seen. Tours of Little Wyandotte Cave are considered easy and are open to all ages.
Little Wyandotte Cave Tour Fees:
- Little Wyandotte Tour - Adult $8
- Little Wyandotte Tour - Children $4
- Little Wyandotte Tour - 6 years old or under Free
- Little Wyandotte Tour - Prearranged Group $3
For clarification, a prearranged group is defined as 10 or more participants from an educational institution or nonprofit. To make reservations for a group, please call the park office at 812-738-8232.
Spaulding’s All Purpose Dredge
Personally, I find most of the commercial dredges not only expensive, but overly spiced. The strong overabundance of spice quickly overshadows the subtle flavors of what you’re cooking.
Years ago, I created my own dredge recipe which works great, not only a dry dredge, but also as a wet dredge. For onion rings, mushrooms and shrimp, it makes a great beer batter when mixed to a runny pancake batter consistency with your favorite brew.
The basic combination is 1 pound of enriched flour, 1 pound of enriched white corn meal, 1 pound of corn starch, 1/8 cup of onion powder and 1/8 cup of garlic powder. Thoroughly blend the ingredients and store in Zip Lock freezer bags in the freezer. It will keep for years.
When I whip up a batch, I make 15 pounds at a time. I buy five pounds each of enriched flour, enriched white corn meal and corn starch. Additionally, I buy a large container of onion powder and a large container of garlic powder. Sounds like a lot, but as often as we use it, it goes quicker than you think.
Juvenile Injured In ORV Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident occurring in Wells County. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. April 23, officers were dispatched to the area of County Road 800 N and 600 W in rural Wells County for an ORV accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 13-year-old juvenile was operating a side-by-side ORV eastbound on C.R. 800 N while using a cell phone when she lost control of the ORV, causing it to roll multiple times and ejecting her. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear or using safety restraints.
The juvenile was transported by Wells County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in serious condition.
Conservation officers were also assisted by the Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the Markle Fire Department.
Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public a cellphone should never be used while operating an ORV. Additionally, a valid driver’s license is required to operate an ORV on public roadways in counties where such use is permitted. ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and use all ORV safety restraints.
For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, please visit offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
