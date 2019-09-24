SHELBYVILLE — It was a busy weekend for the cross country teams on Decatur County.
The county schools traveled to Blue River Cross Country Course for the Mid-Hoosier Conference meet and the Greensburg Pirates traveled to South Dearborn for the annual Knights Invite.
At the MHC meet, South Decatur’s Sierra Kalli led all county runners with a second place finish to land herself on the All-MHC girls cross country team.
Lady Charger runners Jenna Walton and Gracie Osting joined Kalli on the All-MHC team with third and fourth place finishes.
The Lady Cougars finished third in the conference meet.
Trevor Newby lead county boys runners with a fifth place finish. His finish, along with teammate Nick Keppel’s ninth place finish earned All-MHC honors and placed the Cougars second in the conference behind the Hauser Jets.
Brandan Gearhart finished seventh for the Chargers to make the All-MHC team. The finish guided the Chargers to a fifth place team finish.
Lady Pirates win at South Dearborn
South Dearborn hosted its 20th Annual Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning at Moores Hill Elementary School.
The Lady Pirates won the girls competition taking three of the first four spots. The victory improved their record to 52-10.
Brenner Hanna won her sixth race of the season in 18:55.
Emily Mangels was third in 20:06.
Liz Pavy recorded her best time ever. She earned 4th in a time of 20:23.
Olivia Colson was 32nd in 23:20, and Emma Wilmer finished 36th in 23:20. Sophie Nobbe placed 50th in 24:02. Alyssa Willard ran her best time ever for 5 km. She was 72nd in 25:01.
Jonathon Ralston led the Pirates Cross Country team to third place finish out of the 18 teams in the varsity race. He lowered his personal best time to 17:20 and placed 10th overall.
Hunter Butz was next for the Pirates. Butz recorded a season best performance of 17:30 for 14th place.
Andrew Johnson also broke the 18:00 barrier on Saturday. He took 23rd place in 17:53.
Kole Stephens ran 18:01, his fastest time of 2019, and finished 26th. Nate Murray had a time of 18:16 and placed 30th. Sawyer Sanders was 34th in 18:27. Sean Slagle ran his best race of the season placing 53rd in 19:15.
The boys’ team now has a record of 47-12.
