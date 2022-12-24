Mother Nature finally got around to bringing in some real winter temperatures and with it… first ice. There is an army of ice fishermen waiting for fishable ice, and now is their first opportunity. But when you are on ice… you don’t want to leave anything to chance,
Indiana Conservation Officers advise Hoosiers and visitors of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. It’s also important to keep a watchful eye for other people who may venture out on neighborhood retention ponds, lakes and, other waterways and find themselves in trouble.
Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers safely enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes. And every year, people drown after falling through ice. Don’t let an ice related accident happen to you or yours.
Similar to needing to drive differently on snowy versus clear roads, being able to safely have fun on ice may require adjusting what you have done in the past. When thinking about getting on the ice, put safety first. Believe all ice is thin ice unless proven otherwise.
Here are a few tips to remember when considering standing on or walking on a frozen body of water:
No ice is safe ice.
Before going on the ice, leave a note of your whereabouts with a friend or family member.
If you don’t know the thickness of the ice, don‘t go on it.
Don’t test the thickness of the ice while alone.
Test the thickness of the ice with an ice auger. At least 4 inches of ice is recommended for ice fishing; 5 inches is recommended for snowmobiling.
Carry ice hooks and rope gear.
Wear a life jacket or flotation coat.
Wearing a life jacket is especially important when on ice. If you fall through, a life jacket will keep your head above the water until help arrives.
Remember… a new coating of snow, while perhaps beautiful, can make for treacherous ice conditions. Snow can serve as insulation, causing water to freeze at a slower rate. When snow and rain freeze into ice, it is not as strong as solid, clear ice.
Another potentially dangerous situation is when you see a pet or other animal in distress on the ice. If this happens, do not go after it. Instead, contact local emergency response personnel, who are equipped to make a rescue.
A few more tips:
Some bodies of water may appear to be frozen solid but have thin ice in several potentially unexpected areas.
Flowing water, such as rivers and streams, should be avoided when covered by a layer of ice.
Similarly, water that is surrounded by sand may freeze with inconsistencies in the thickness of the ice.
Underground springs, wind, waterfowl, and other animals can also keep areas of ice thin.
Enjoy the winter weather but make safety a priority.
First Day Hikes
Usher in 2023 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered on Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2023. They offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find one near you at the following website: IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.
The hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks. They will take place in all 50 states. First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks. For more information, visit America’s State Parks website at stateparks.org.
In addition to the hikes, six Indiana state park inns and the Indiana Dunes Pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park will be open for meals.
The Garrison at Fort Harrison State Park will host a Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Indiana Dunes Pavilion will have brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park, Canyon Inn at McCormick’s Creek State Park, Clifty Inn at Clifty Falls State Park, Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park, and Turkey Run Inn at Turkey Run State Park will have breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and brunch beginning at 10 a.m.
More information can be found at IndianaInns.com.
Heltonville Man Dies In Tree Stand Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall which occurred Saturday, Dec. 17, in Monroe County.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Bruce Lane near State Road 45 in Morgan-Monroe State Forest after the man who fell was discovered by a fellow hunter.
Kevin Leech, 57, of Heltonville, was deer hunting from a climbing tree stand when for unknown reasons the stand malfunctioned, causing Leech to fall. Leech, who was not wearing a full body safety harness, was pronounced dead at the scene. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Conservation Officers remind everyone using elevated platforms to hunt to always wear a full body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand alone, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.
Assisting agencies at the scene included Monroe County fire, EMS, and sheriff’s departments.
‘till next time,
Jack
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.