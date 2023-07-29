RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis: Pathways to Success hosted another great installment of A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) programming with Stargazing With Astronomers July 26 at the Milan Public Library.
The activity was open to all families from across Southeastern Indiana, with a content focus on 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students. In total, 86 individuals “journeyed through space.”
The camp was held in multiple sessions starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 3:15 p.m.
With the help of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, students were able to observe the night sky and learn more about our solar system.
Students were given the opportunity to study constellations, learn unique facts about our sun, and take interplanetary missions to Mars and Saturn.
By being able to study the uniqueness of our solar system at this activity, students learned the importance of rover missions and what they tell us about other planets.
Along with the importance of interplanetary missions, they [the students] learned why stars congregate into constellations and what that tells us about the movement of stars. This activity gave aspiring astronomers a unique way to learn more about the solar system and beyond.
“I love seeing the awe in kids’ eyes when they come in and see something that they’ve never seen before,” Eila Ahonen-Miller, the Space Science Coordinator of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, said. “The portable planetarium is engaging them [students] in science in a non-traditional format. It’s a doorway for them to learn about science later in life.”
Exposing these students to astronomy opens their minds to a branch of science that often goes overlooked.
Astronomy shows these students that despite our universe’s infinity, we are still very much connected. This can be seen through the stars’ importance in navigation. A star’s location in the sky can tell us about our relative position in the universe. Through this, humans have used the positions and movements of multiple stars to determine the cardinal directions (north, south, east and west) that we use today. With the power of astronomy, we are able to better understand the cosmos and our relevance in the universe.
Along with studying our universe, families in attendance were also able to take home a National Geographic STEM kit. These kits, Light Up Sky Rockets and Solar System Stained Glass Craft, encourage creativity and critical thinking skills as kids launch rockets into the air and paint planets of the solar system. Through crafting these kits, students take the concepts they learned at Stargazing with Astronomers and apply it at home.
“The portable planetarium was cool, and I enjoyed taking a trip through space. I am especially excited to take home the glow-in-the-dark craft kit,” Wil Wheeler, an incoming 7th-grader at Milan Middle School, said.
For more information about this summer activity, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
For more information about A Summer of STREAM, contact Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success Clarice Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.