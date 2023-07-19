RIPLEY COUNTY – In collaboration with Oldenburg Academy, Genesis: Pathways to Success hosted its 13th camp last week as a part of A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics). A total of 33 students from across Southeastern Indiana joined forces during Star Wars Camp where they were “launched into a galaxy far, far away” to embrace their fascination for the fictional world of Star Wars.
At camp, students were sorted into a color-coordinated alliance, or team, to participate in various STREAM activities. Students competed in droid Sphero races to learn how to operate a robot and built various Star Wars characters from Legos. Students also utilized their artistic abilities to create a lightsaber, a traditional instrument in Star Wars that takes the form of a laser sword.
Students played Capture the Yoda, a combination of capture the flag and flag football, each day of camp as a recreational activity and team-building exercise to promote physical fitness and further develop collaboration skills. Additional activities, such as relay races and trivia, promoted critical thinking and problem solving skills. Students worked with their team, or Alliances, in order to decipher clues and complete Star Wars-themed tasks in a timely manner. Alliances included the Blue Lightsaber, Green Lightsaber, Purple Lightsaber and Red Lightsaber.
Lucas Anderson, a volunteer at Star Wars Camp, reflected on the value of this camp, saying, “It’s truly amazing to see what they [the campers] are able to do at this camp. Seeing their faces light up when they get the chance to build their lightsabers is incredible. They get the chance to learn by fulfilling every kid’s dream of being a Jedi.”
Along with learning the ways of the Jedi, the peace-keepers of the galaxy in the Star Wars universe and followers of the Force (the mystical energy that binds the Star Wars universe together), students were able to see the importance of learning through things they enjoy.
Through teamwork, the students were able to sharpen their communication and problem solving skills. Without opportunities to discover how educational concepts can be conveyed in unique and interesting ways, students may never discover how real world concepts apply to their interests, fiction or nonfiction.
For Nolan Wanstrath, an incoming 5th grader from St. Louis Catholic School, Star Wars Camp reiterated the importance of learning through interests.
“Capture the Yoda was my favorite part because it lets me learn strategy and teamwork through something I enjoy,” he said.
For additional information about this summer camp, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
Questions regarding A Summer of STREAM may be directed to Genesis: Pathways to Success Director Clarice Patterson at cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, 812-933-1098, or by visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.