Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation is pleased to announce the re-entry plan for the 2020-2021 school year was approved at the July 9th board meeting.
The extensive and detailed re-entry plan will be used to bring students back to school safely on Wednesday, August 5th.
“Governor Holcomb, Dr. Box, State Health Commissioner, and Dr. McCormick, State Superintendent, have made it clear that bringing students back to school is important for their overall well-being," Superintendent of Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corporation Dr. Andrew Jackson said via a press release. "They have empowered local schools to establish local protocols to do so safely. I would like to thank the leadership team, staff members, and Dr. Eliason for their assistance in creating this plan.”
More information, including the full re-entry plan, a copy of the presentation, and a video presentation can be found on the Sunman-Dearborn COVID-19 webpage at: https://www.sunmandearborn.k12.in.us/information/covid-19
