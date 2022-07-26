BATESVILLE - The public is invited to Taste of Indiana from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Liberty Park.
Discover samples of the delicious foods that are produced in Indiana. You can enjoy favorites and discover new products.
All samples are free and produced by local, Indiana businesses.
Samples of cheeses, chicken broth, meats, kimchi, salsa, jam, etc.. will be available
Plus, there will be local foods, door prizes and giveaways!
There also will be fresh popcorn, live music by Bryce Mullins, and cooking demonstrations with Olivia Fledderman, registered dietician, at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. Learn cooking tips using fresh, local produce!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.