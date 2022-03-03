INDIANAPOLIS - Middle and high school students from around Indiana recently convened in the State Capitol for the annual Indiana YMCA Youth and Government Model Government Conference.
The MGC is the state's most comprehensive mock government event. It consists of a Youth General Assembly, an Executive Program, a Model Supreme Court, and an introductory program designed for middle school students.
Prior to the conference, delegates spent part of the academic year meeting in local community- and school-based delegations to discuss and debate issues that affect Indiana citizens and to propose relevant legislation, oral arguments or policy papers.
Upon completing the relevant curricula and assignments, their work culminates in the annual Model Government Conference—during which the student delegates are afforded opportunities to apply the skills developed and knowledge learned over the course of the year.
“Our nation’s hyper-political environment necessitates that young people from all walks of life have constructive outlets in safe environments to engage in discourse and propose avenues to changes they would like to see,” INYaG State Director Brent Wake said. "This program provides them that opportunity as they challenge each other think critically and engage sincerely. Further, it encourages the gradual progression of each student as a scholar, a speaker, and a person who values patriotism and civic duty."
Since 1965, INYaG has sought to develop personal growth and encourage life-long, responsible citizenship by providing experiential learning for young people and providing public forums to recognize the abilities and capabilities of youth.
INYaG programs develop and promote an understanding of local, state, national and international concerns; research, study and debate on public issues; exploration of careers in public service; interaction with adult and youth leaders involved in decision-making processes; an understanding of political systems and the forum they provide for the effective and peaceful resolution of issues and concerns; appreciation for the diversity of viewpoints on public issues and a concurrent respect for ideas, beliefs and the positions of others; and demonstration of citizenship responsibilities and leadership roles essential to the health of participatory democracy.
This year, 85 delegates from Avon, Columbia City, Crown Pointe, Evansville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Greensburg, Hobart, Indianapolis, Lake Station, Logansport, Merrillville, New Haven, Newburgh, Portage, and Westport participated in the annual conference.
For more information on Indiana YMCA Youth and Government and the Model Government Conference, contact Iesha Grove at (260) 715-2144 or via e-mail at iesha@indianaymcas.org.
