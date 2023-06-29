BATESVILLE – Shannon and Ted Tekulve are the owners of Voldico Insurance Tekulve-Vankirk Agency at 976 Ind. 46 East, Ste B, in Batesville.
Shannon is focused on providing the best coverage for the right price with a constant focus on servicing her customers.
Her goal has always been to ensure that her clients receive exceptional service, coverage, and premium for their insurance needs.
Shannon has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.
In addition to Shannon, the agency has one direct employee, Bill Vankirk, and nine indirect employees who support Shannon and Bill.
Bill has been selling insurance for more than 35 years. He has been a member of the Napoleon Fire Department for 45 years. He has also been a board member for the Town of Napoleon for 30 years and is currently board president. He has also been a member of the Osgood Lions Club for 30 years.
Voldico Insurance Tekulve-Vankirk Agency provides auto, home, farm, commercial, and life insurance and more.
The agency was previously associated with Main Source Bank and was known as Encore Insurance. Shannon and Ted purchased it from Bill Vankirk on January 1, 2017, and Bill stayed on as an agent.
“It is our goal to ensure that our customers receive the best customer service, coverage, and premium for their insurance needs,” Shannon said. “We offer more than 10 insurance companies to write with, and have a designated Customer Service and Claims department for our customers to ensure they receive the best service possible.”
In the years ahead, Shannon said the plan is to continue taking care of the agency’s customers and supporting the Batesville community
Shannon holds insurance license in six states: Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan.
For a list of the various companies Voldico Insurance Tekulve-Vankirk Agency represents, vist https://tekulvevankirk.com/about-us/companies-we-represent/.
The agency’s website (https://tekulvevankirk.com/) shares the following reasons why Tekulve-Vankirk Agency should be your first and last stop when looking for insurance.
We are real, live members of the Batesville community.
We work for you when you have a claim.
We are not beholden to any one company. This means you don’t have to change agencies as your insurance and service needs change.
We are your consultants, working with you as you determine your needs.
We are value-hunters who look after your pocketbook in finding the best combination of price, coverage, and service.
We offer one-stop shopping for a full range of products, including home, renters, auto, business, life, health, and retirement plans.
We can periodically review your coverage to keep up with your changing insurance needs.
We are committed to customer satisfaction, it’s the key to our livelihood.
We treat you like a person, not a number.
We are licensed professionals with strong customer and community ties.
To find out how Voldico Insurance Tekulve-Vankirk Agency can help you find the right insurance coverage, call 812-934-4447.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.