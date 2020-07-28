The conservative politicians who oppose Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide mandate that Hoosiers wear masks while in public have the purest histories and the cleanest hands one could imagine. They wouldn’t dream of endangering their fellow citizens’ lives and creating dissension in a time of crisis out of personal pique.
No, no, no.
These guys have unblemished reputations of selfless, unimpeachable devotion to serving both the state and its citizens, uncorrupted by baser considerations or loyalties. They are above such crass motivations.
Take Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, for example.
Hill issued an opinion at the request of several conservative state lawmakers that Holcomb’s order exceeded his authority. The attorney general devoted at least 15 or 20 seconds of research and analysis to this carefully reasoned argument.
One would expect such diligence and creativity from a man who argued with vehemence that he should remain as attorney general even though his license to practice law had been suspended – and Indiana law requires that one be an attorney in good standing to hold the office.
The demands that Hill resign his office came from every corner. The chorus calling for him to leave included most Hoosier Republican officeholders.
But Hill recognized that to honor his duty to the law he must ignore, even break, the law. To do otherwise would be to violate his oaths both as an officer of the court and as the state’s highest-ranking defender of the law.
So, Curtis Hill stayed – fought tooth and nail, in fact, to hold onto his office in the face of unending criticism and censure from the Indiana Supreme Court – because his devotion to the law knows no bounds. He knew it would be wrong to deprive Indiana of such a paragon of principled commitment to the rule of law.
No, none dare call them hypocrites.
Then there’s Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour.
Lucas recently found himself on the receiving end of a spanking from his own party’s leadership. He lost several key committee assignments because he had posted a racist meme on Facebook – a picture of a laughing Black child in what appeared to be a diaper chortling, “We gon’ get free money.”
After his trip to the woodshed, Lucas said he was going to leave social media and try to strike a more respectful tone.
That lasted about 90 seconds.
The day after the governor announced the mask mandate, Lucas offered the following calm and reasoned post on Facebook:
“Starting Monday, the governor wants to lock me in a cage for 180 days and fine me $1,000 if I don’t wear a mask that has no published standards for effectiveness.
“What if I don’t comply, Governor Eric Holcomb?”
The words sat atop a photo of a gun and a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution.
Many people who saw the post called it a threat to the governor – and thus a violation of the law. Lucas denied that.
He always does.
That’s because Lucas is like the kid in the band who just knows that everyone but him is marching out of step.
His devotion to the Constitution is depthless. That’s why he likes to berate and shout down citizens who want to exercise their First Amendment right to petition government for redress of grievances. That’s also why he tried to waive gun owners’ Fourth Amendment rights a few years back so he could make it possible for them to bring their guns to school.
He’s just following the wisdom of the Vietnam War general who said, “In order to save the village, it was necessary to destroy the village.”
Lucas knows that, to save the Constitution, sometimes one must destroy the Constitution.
No, none dare call them hypocrites.
Eric Holcomb’s motivations aren’t nearly so high-minded and complicated. He’s requiring Hoosiers to wear masks because, selfishly, he wants to see fewer of us getting sick and dying.
What a cad.
What a tyrant.
Hill, Lucas and the others who oppose the governor’s mandate have one other thing in common.
They all say they’re pro-life.
No, none dare call them hypocrites.
