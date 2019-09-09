GREENSBURG – Saturday, hundreds of Decatur County residents joined a line that started at the Commercial Building at the Decatur County Fairgrounds and stretched out to Park Road and quite a distance up S. CR 200 W. to rid their households of toxic chemicals, paints and retired electronic equipment as they participated in the annual Tox-Away Day hosted by the Decatur County Solid Waste Management District.
If the sheer amount of waste disposed of at the event serves as a metric for success, the day was very well received by area residents.
“We are fortunate to be able to offer Tox-Away Day to residents in Decatur County every year,” Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Executive Director Brittani Saunders said in a Daily News report in August.
“This event is one of the most important services we offer. We would even venture to say it is more important than recycling. Household hazardous waste is just as the name states, hazardous to our health,” she finished.
Saunders invited local residents to safely dispose of paint, used oil and antifreeze, oil filters, expired medications, “sharps,” corrosive liquids, aerosol cans, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers, batteries of all type, light bulbs, helium tanks, refrigerant tank, oxygen tank, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, household cleaners, mercury, appliances, electronics and tires.
“We had a record 720 cars attend Tox-Away this year,” said Saunders. “I can’t thank my board members and volunteers enough, especially the residents of our community who came out to dispose of their items in the correct way. We couldn’t keep the county clean without you.”
Subbing for Saunders, on maternity leave after welcoming a family addition last week, was local businessman and DCSWM District board member Kenny Hooten. His 12th year of working at Tox-Away Day, Hooten expressed his amazement at the overwhelming turnout for the event.
“ I have never seen a crowd like that ever,” he said. “Usually, we see things slow down by about noon or 1 o’clock. We see things slow down to where there’s only a short line, but that didn’t happen this year.”
Being contracted by the company disposing of the hazardous materials collected during Saturday’s event, DCSWM was obligated to stop the collection process at 3 p.m.
“We couldn’t turn people away, so at that point we made sure that everyone in line made it through, but we were just amazed at this year’s participation,” Hooten said.
Volunteers from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County EMA, the DCSWM Board, and the Solid Waste Advisory Council all joined in to help with the arduous, and sometimes messy task of collecting and sporting the many types of hazardous wastes collected.
Wearing rubber gloves, aprons and even face masks in some cases, the many volunteers involved helped unload trunks and truck beds, sorted and organized from 8 a.m. until late in the afternoon.
“When the numbers come back evaluating the tonnage we took in, we may need to take a look not at where we’re going to do it next year, but at the methods and system we use to sort and get rid of it,” Hooten said. “That way, maybe we can reduce the amount of time it takes to get through the line.”
