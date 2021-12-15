On Dec. 11, a hunter was hospitalized after his boat sank on Webster Lake.
Approximately 11:16 a.m., Kosciusko County Dispatch Center was contacted by a residential alarm company after they were alerted to an unauthorized residential entry to a home on Webster Lake.
Despite frigid temperatures and wind gusts forecast to reach up to 50 miles per hour, Trenton Stackhouse, 27, of Milford, and Darick Stiles, 27, of Warsaw, set out to waterfowl hunt on Webster Lake near Epworth Forest.
After getting underway, the men quickly realized the conditions were too difficult to overcome.
The men attempted to gather their decoys and return to the boat ramp, when large waves overtook their Jon boat, and it began to sink.
Moments before their boat became fully submerged; Stackhouse and Stiles unsuccessfully attempted to don their lifejackets and were forced to grab several waterfowl decoys and a floating gun case for buoyancy to swim the several hundred yards to shore.
Once on shore, Stackhouse became unresponsive due to severe hypothermia. Stiles then entered an unoccupied home to find shelter to save Stackhouse.
Stackhouse was transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital with severe hypothermia.
The incident is still under investigation.
Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public Indiana law requires life jackets to be readily accessible and in good condition for all boat occupants while underway. Hunters utilizing watercraft should also plan for severe environmental conditions associated with strong winds and storms.
Responding agencies include North Webster Police Department, North Webster Fire Department, North Webster EMS, and Indiana Conservation Officers.
Patoka Lake Waterfowl Resting Area Hunt Dates
Wildlife Management staff at Patoka Lake have selected the 2021-2022 waterfowl resting area access dates for the 2021-2022 Migratory Waterfowl Hunting Seasons. Patoka Lake’s 8,800-acre body of water and 17,200 acres of land offers waterfowl hunters abundant opportunities to hunt open water, tributaries, marshes, and fields for various migrating waterfowl. Patoka Lake has three managed Waterfowl Resting Areas (WRAs) which can offer distinctive opportunities for hunters.
Similar to past years, the Sycamore Creek WRA will be closed to all forms of waterfowl hunting through Feb. 28, 2022. In addition, the Sycamore Creek WRA will have public access restrictions. There will be no legal access for hunting, fishing, trapping, or boating (motorized or non-motorized) within Sycamore Creek WRA through Feb. 28, 2022. The intent of the public access restriction is to allow Sycamore Creek WRA to act as a temporary wildlife refuge for waterfowl, offering them a place of minimal disturbance.
Wall’s Ramp WRA and Allen Creek WRA will be open to hunting (including waterfowl hunting), fishing, trapping, and boating (motorized or non-motorized) on the following specific days through Feb. 28, 2022.
Patoka Lake
- Wall's Ramp & Allen Creek WRA Open Dates
- December 25, 26, 27 and 31
- January 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 17, 18, 22, 23, 27 and 28
- February 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12 and 13
All hunters must sign in at one of the 19 hunter sign-in stations on the property. Failure to sign in and return a One-Day Hunter Check-in Card properly may result in a fine. All game taken must be recorded on a One-Day Hunter Check-in Card to be carried with you as you hunt. The card is to be turned in at the end of the day, even if no game was harvested. Please be sure to return the card to the same hunter sign-in station where you originally signed in. The system provides valuable wildlife management information.
Special federal, state, and property regulations must be followed — visit Hunting.IN.gov for details. Hunters are encouraged to contact DNR Law Enforcement at 812-837-9536 regarding specific questions on federal or State laws, statutes, and/or rules. Maps of the Waterfowl Resting Areas may be picked up at the Patoka Lake Main Office.
Hunters may find additional information by visiting the Division of Fish & Wildlife Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Regulations webpage at wildlife.IN.gov/hunting-and-trapping/waterfowl-and-migratory-game-birds/migratory-gamebird-seasons-and-regulations, or by calling Patoka Lake at 812-685-2464 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and asking to speak to the property wildlife specialist. Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Fishing In The Cold
The air may be cold, and winter is here; but open-water fishing season isn’t quite over. Fish move slowly in cold water, but they will bite because they still need to eat.
An occasional twitch of a jerk bait or a sinking, fluttering crankbait or spoon can imitate dying baitfish and may trigger strikes. If these lures are not working, cast smaller lures with light line and reel in slowly. Try small jigs with hair, feathers, tiny spider-like legs, or a soft plastic tail. Live bait on small hooks under small bobbers can also result in success.
Mid- to late afternoon is the best time to fish in winter; stop at a city park lake for a few minutes after work or make a few casts at the neighborhood pond when you get home. Dress warmly, keep your toes and fingers dry, and be patient. Enjoy the day’s last rays of sunshine and the fresh crisp air. Getting outside is good for the body and the mind.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
