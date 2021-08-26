GREENSBURG - The following is an update issued Thursday afternoon by Greensburg Community School Superintendent Tom Hunter regarding Wednesday's announcement that Greensburg Elementary, Greensburg Jr. High and Greensburg Community High School are moving to e-learning from home August 30 to September 10:
"This message is a follow up to [Wednesday's] announcement in regards to Greensburg Community Schools moving to online instruction. Online instruction will occur from 8-3 each school day and teachers will be available to answer questions during that time. Look for specific information to come from your student’s classroom teacher(s) / principal.
"There will not be any practices or games during this eLearning period. All ECAs (including sports) will be suspended from August 30 through September 12. This includes both the Jr. High and High School. All Greensburg athletic facilities will be closed to student use from August 30th to September 12th. Activities already scheduled for this week (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) will be completed. We will attempt to reschedule as many missed events as possible.
"The National School Lunch Program allows Greensburg Schools to provide meals for students in grade K-12. To qualify the student must be registered in Greensburg Schools and must be in grades K-12. No pre-school students qualify. Please sign up for meals on your school's website.
"If you have any technology concerns, contact the tech help desk at techteam@greensburg.k12.in.us
"Moving to online learning for two weeks was not an easy decision to make, however the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Hopefully, this two week period will allow us to get back to a regular schedule and be fully staffed to meet our student’s needs."
