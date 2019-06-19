FAYETTE COUNTY – The Indiana Audubon will be hosting the second annual Hummingbird Migration Celebration at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary Aug. 10.
This event will draw hummingbird enthusiasts from around the Midwest to Connersville for a one-day celebration of all things birds and hummingbirds.
Participants can expect an assortment of activities on the beautiful Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary grounds.
As part of the event, vendors are being sought to showcase the region’s diverse arts, crafts, and outdoor related services.
Vendor applications are now available on the Indiana Audubon website.
Vendor fees are $50 for the day-long event. Both professional companies, individuals, and civic groups are encouraged to apply.
The Indiana Audubon Hummingbird Migration Celebration is a festival for the tiny gem, the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. Multiple sponsors and partners provide an opportunity for all to learn about these amazing little birds, how to attract them, and how to keep them coming year after year.
Activities include hummingbird banding demonstrations to view hummingbirds up close, guided nature walks, a native plant sale, programs about birds and other pollinators, kid’s activities, vendor booths, live music, and more.
Early bird registration through Aug. 1 is online now for $10, with children under 18 free.
To learn more about the Hummingbird Migration Celebration or Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.hummingbirds.indianaaudubon.org.
