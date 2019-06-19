Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.