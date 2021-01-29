ELKHART– Verta Vertaleoso marks her publishing debut with the release of “Open Doors” (published by WestBow Press), a devotional book written by an ordinary woman and inspired by God and the Holy Spirit.
“‘Open Doors’ is a God book. His words, my hands. I never simply sat in front of my computer and wrote whatever came to mind. I sat in front of my computer after receiving a devotional from the Lord. He gave me the words, all I had to do was to type it all up.”
Sharing spiritual insight and inspiration, this devotional aims to open the readers’ eyes to the small things in life and allow them to see Jesus in everything they do. It seeks to encourage Christians who are down, depressed or confused and show them God’s faithfulness. The main purpose is to remind them that God always opens door for his people.
“You do not have to be a perfect to hear from Jesus, or to be used by Jesus,” the author states. “He sees us as we are in him, even when we make mistakes. He uses the lowly sometimes in big ways. He used me, a wife, mother, and grandmother, and all I had to do is love him, and be willing to work for him and with him.”
About the Author
Verta Vertaleoso is a 64-year-old child of God. She is a mother of six children and is proud of what they have accomplished in their lives. Once her children were grown and on their own, she began her short lived career. She first became an EMT and worked in the emergency room at a local hospital. Then, she spent some time as a psychiatric technician in the same hospital. She also became a reserve police officer, an investigator for the state of Indiana, a case manager, and a teacher. It eventually became too hard to continue working as she was physically disabled. Vertaleoso loves to sing, write, make jewelry, and she has written drama skits and songs. She loves taking care of her rescue fur babies. Her most important role in life is being a mother and grandmother. She loves her family and they are her most prized possession. “Open Doors” is Vertaleoso’s first publication. She is already working on a second devotional book, a third tell-all story of an abused child and how God brought her out of darkness, and a fourth book sharing the heart of a dog.
-Information provided
