GREENSBURG – City Engineer Ron May recently updated the Greensburg Redevelopment Commission on the second phase of the Veterans Way project.
The second phase of the Veterans Way project, once finished, will run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project as a whole is intended to connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg.
The first phase has already been completed, and included the construction of the memorial in honor veterans and the roundabout that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
May recently told the Daily News they were still in the process of right of way acquisition, but have moved forward with clearing the way for the road following the demolition of the Edgewater Apartments leasing office.
Since then, not much has changed.
“Not a lot, it’s kind of on hold,” May told the commission. “We’re still working on that last parcel. The work for the building demolition we talked about last month has concluded.”
However, an additional appropriation for the acquisition of the final parcel in regards to right of way acquisition will be brought before the city council next month.
“There will be an additional appropriation going before council in their September meeting for $1 million out of 803, which is the bond fund, anticipating that we will know the amount above that last piece of right of way. So with that appropriation, payment could be made pretty much instantaneously and we could clean that process up,” May said. “So, the council could hear that on first reading in September, and on the second and final reading in October.”
May said the $1 million is to ensure the funds are available for right of way acquisition, but the hope is that is “an excessive amount.”
May said the city hopes to have final costs in the next 30 to 60 days.
May has said construction on the second phase is expected to begin next year. Funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation is anticipated to be ready for July 2020. That would allow for contract bid letting in July. It may take approximately six weeks following bid letting to have a notice to proceed. With that said, construction could begin in August or September of next year.
Project completion could occur in late 2021 or early 2022.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x217401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
