GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office tested voting machines earlier this week.
Deputy Clerk Faith Koors told the Daily News they tested the machines, panels and ballots.
Everything seemed to run according to plan, as the machines are reportedly accurate and working.
Koors said “everything went great.”
Koors also gave a brief synopsis of the testing process.
“We start out just like a voter would,” Koors said. “We come and vote, and then at the end of the day the inspector and poll workers tally out the machines and run reports, and then they have to make sure they balance. Then, everything comes back here [for vote counting].”
During the day of a real election, Koors said they begin running paper balances through and will get totals for absentee and mail-out ballots at 3 p.m.
“We close up until 6 p.m.; nothing is released before 6 p.m.,” Koors said about Election Day. “We make sure everything balances with my figures from when we ended absentee. Then at 6 p.m., they will close down at the polls, bring them in, and that’s pretty much what we did today [for the test].”
Deadline to register to vote for this year’s Municipal Election is 4 p.m. Oct. 7.
Koors said absentee ballots are already being processed, and some absentee ballots for those who have already applied will be out by Sept. 21.
Those who wish to register to vote or wish to see if they’re already registered can do so by calling the clerk’s office at 812-663-8223 or visit indianavoters.in.gov.
In this year’s city election, the contested races are as follows: Democrat and incumbent Mayor Dan Manus and Republican Joshua Marsh will be on the ticket for Mayor of Greensburg, Democrat and current incumbent City-Clerk Treasurer Ashlee Green and Republican Brenda L. Dwenger will be on the ticket for Greensburg City-Clerk Treasurer, and Republican Kevin Fleetwood and Democrat Ryan Maddux will be on the ticket for Greensburg City Council, District 1.
Vietta McKenzie (District 2), Jamie Cain (District 3), Rick Emsweller (District 4) and Darrell Poling (At Large) are unopposed for those city council seats.
Municipal Election Day is Nov. 5.
