WESTPORT — The Westport area Thanksgiving Praise gathering is set for 7 p.m. Monday. This years event will be hosted by the Westport Christian Church.
The event rotates year to year to a different church in the Westport area. According to churchfinder.com, there are eight churches listed as serving the Westport area, but as anyone familiar with churches knows, that only includes the churches who might have an internet presence. There are probably so many more who have not elected yet to jump into cyberspace.
There are a lot of churches in Westport.
And according to Westport Christian Church Pastor and leader of the Westport Ministerial Association Mike Bartlett, a large portion of them will be participating in some form on Monday evening.
“We have churches who are participating with a skit, some will sing, some will play. It will be a service full of music and praise to the Lord,” said Bartlett.
“The invite has been given to about 13 different congregations in our area, and it looks like seven of those will be participating,” he explained. “But many more congregations than that will be attending.”
Each congregation has been asked to bring specials: a song, a poem or a scripture verse reading to be part of the service. And this year, one of the churches is actually doing a skit.
And the music? Traditional, or contemporary?
“The gamut will go across the board,” Bartlett added.
A free will offering will be taken, and 50 percent of that will be donated to the South Decatur Elementary “Good News” organization.
The Westport Ministerial Group will use the rest to help Christian programs in the county grow – Christian magazines and books for South Decatur teens, Southern Gospel groups to sing at the Westport Fall Festival and the like.
Talented and very busy retired music educator Deanna McCullough told the Daily News about the history of the event. She directs her church choir and leads the Wesport Orchestra as well.
“The Thanksgiving service is a praise service of congregational singing, special music from the participating churches and readings and scripture. The Westport Community Orchestra was originally organized by retired South Decatur Band director Bob Renfro. A volunteer group comprised of both students and adults who want to continue playing their instruments to the glory of God, they will be joining in as well.
“I don’t remember a time that we weren’t doing a Thanksgiving Praise service,” McCullough explained. “And we have folks come over from Alert, Mount Aerie and even Sardinia church as well.”
Previously, the event included some preaching.
“The ministerial association decided to make it all praise and worship, and everybody loves it,” McCullough said.
McCullough’s choir “Living Witness” will also be joining the event.
“There will be all kinds of music during the service. There will be bluegrass, traditional hymns, scripture readings,” she added. “All kinds of music for all kinds of voices.”
