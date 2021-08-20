GREENSBURG – The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce has released revised plans regarding its annual Women In Business conference.
Chamber Executive Director Dawn Lowe said the Women in Business Committee is doing just what the theme says; they are shifting.
“The committee felt it was in the best interest of all involved to shift and run the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Conference as a virtual format again this year,” Lowe said.
A new time and date for the event has also been decided: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. October 7 using the Zoom platform.
“While everyone would love to be in person, they feel this is the right choice given the current health concerns and changes happening in our areas right now,” Lowe said. “The health and safety of everyone involved is the number one priority.”
The committee, comprised of Mandy Lohrum, Lora Williams, Dana Witkemper, Morgan Oesterling, Pam Hersley and Dawn Lowe is confident they can provide a quality conference and keep everyone safe and healthy by shifting to this new platform, Lowe said.
What does that mean for an attendee? Well, it means attendees get to watch the conference from the comfort of their home or office and won’t be exposed to anything other than a great time, cool items in their swag bag and some pretty exceptional speakers!
The swag bags are back by popular demand with very strategically picked items for this year’s theme.
“We have really exceptional items going into this year’s bags compliments of many great partners,” Lowe said. “We have great items from sponsors such as First Financial Bank, Vera Bradley, Tree City Bee Company, Enneking Auto Body and True Blue Autos, Lohrum Electric, Williams Law Office, Dana Witkemper State Farm Insurance, The Napoleon State Bank and more!”
There is still time to sign up for this year’s conference, which features guest speakers Jill Ehnes, Vice President of E-Commerce for Delta Faucet, and LaTosha Ward, Chief Strategy Officer for BID (Business & Individual Development).
Due to postponing the date, the early bird deadline for $10 off the registration price is now 8:30 a.m. September 30 at 8:30.
To register, go to www.greensburgchamber.com/events and click on the 2021 Women in Business Conference tab.
The committee also shifted the protocol for vendors.
“We know our vendors are coming in with limited advertising budgets and we wanted to be respectful of that plus give them great exposure, so we are now offering to record for them a video up to two minutes in length that will be shown during the conference, allow them to have an item(s) in the swag bag or both!” Lowe said.
These new options were not part of the original vendor package.
A private link will be sent to attendees a few days prior to the event for them to view the conference live from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. October 7. If an attendee has a conflict with that date/time, a secured recording will be sent to him/her a few weeks post conference.
“We want to be as accommodating as possible and understand this isn’t the most ideal situation for anyone, so we are working really hard to find ways for everyone to participate,” Lowe said.
Those who register for the conference will receive a swag bag prior to the event. Instructions for pickup times and locations will be sent to attendees at a later date via the email given when
registering.
“We are extremely excited to be offering such a quality event here locally,” Lowe said. “This conference recognizes a lot of really great members and sponsors and brings in very high-scale speakers that people in our communities might not otherwise have the opportunity to hear from.”
First Financial Bank is a business partner for the conference while Walmart and Duke Energy are keynote partners.
For more information about this event, go to www.greensburgchamber.com or contact Dawn Lowe at dlowe@greensburgchamber.com.
“The Chamber looks forward to seeing you on October 7!” Lowe finished.
The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce was started in 1906.
It is a 501c6 organization run by a board of directors and serves the business community in Greensburg and Decatur County through strategic leadership, advocacy and providing resources for their members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.